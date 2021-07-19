Menu

Video: State-of-the-art technology to help Jose Mourinho get the most out of Roma players during training

Roma
Posted by

It’s often the little things in elite sport that can make the difference, and Jose Mourinho has decided to use some state-of-the-art technology to get the best out of his Roma players in training.

There’ll certainly be no hiding place now for the Giallorossi first-team, as not only will there be an enormous screen for Mourinho and his assistants to take a look at, but they’ll do so whilst looking at live pictures being beamed down from a drone that will follow every move the player’s make.

