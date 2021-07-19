Having played for 15 different clubs during a 20-year professional career, West Bromwich Albion was just a mere stop off for Uruguayan defender, Williams Martinez.

However, the news that their former player has died aged just 38 has crushed the Midlands-based club, as well as those in his home country who suspended all matches upon hearing the sad news according to The Sun.

Martinez spent the 2006/07 season on loan at the Hawthorns, and started only one game for them in the Premier League.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player, Williams Martinez,” West Brom wrote, per The Sun.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family. Rest in peace.”

Defensor Sporting was the first stop of Martinez’s career, followed by his spell at WBA and then a short hop across the channel to Valenciennes.

Reims, Defensor, Chacarita Juniors, Huachipato, Palestino, Cerro Porteno, River Plate Montevideo, Cerro (again), Deportivo Tachira, Ceuta, River Plate (second spell) and Rampla saw him earn his living across the world before signing for Villa Teresa, where he had been playing until a recent injury.