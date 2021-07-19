West Ham United one of several clubs monitoring Serie A striker

According to recent reports, David Moyes’ West Ham United are keeping a close eye on the situation developing with Caligari striker Giovanni Simeone.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, who claims the South American forward is wanted by several clubs throughout Europe.

Simeone, 26, first joined Cagliari in 2019, initially on loan from domestic rivals Fiorentina, before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth £11.7m.

Despite only being with the club permanently for 12-months, recent reports have linked the Argentine striker with a move away.

TMW claim that French side Marseille is leading the charge to land the 26-year-old, however, he is not without other admirers, including Premier League side West Ham United.

It has been noted that alongside the Hammers, who are keeping tabs on the striker, is also Spanish duo Celta Vigo and Villarreal.

Since turning out for Cagliari, Simeone has scored 18 times in 70 matches, in all competitions.