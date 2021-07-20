AC Milan reportedly reaches an agreement with Santos starlet

The future of Santos FC striker Kaio Jorge appears to be in Serie A as the 19-year-old is ready to embark on his European career.

According to the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (via TNT Sports), AC Milan has reached an agreement with the player’s representative, Giuliano Bertolucci, for the striker to arrive with the Rossoneri side.

What remains now is for Milan to negotiate with Santos for the immediate release of Jorge, who is under contract until the end of the year. For this, Milan is willing to offer compensation to the Brazilian club.

Milan will not pay €10 million, which is requested by Santos to release the player but is willing to fork over €6-million to have the teenager leave for Europe this summer.

Jorge has a contract with Santos until the end of the year, and the player’s representatives rule out an extension. As a result, the Brazilian club must work out a deal for the player this summer and not lose him for free in the winter window.