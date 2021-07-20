Leeds United are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for Wolves winger Adama Traore this summer.

The Spain international has shone in the Premier League in recent times, even if he hasn’t always been a regular starter for Wolves in the last few months.

MORE: Chelsea ace in talks over Premier League loan move

Chelsea have been linked as admirers of Traore by The Athletic, but another report from 90min states that Leeds look to be showing the strongest interest ahead of the Blues, as well as other clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United.

Many Chelsea fans will be keen on the idea of bringing in Traore, who could be a useful option to come in and play wing-back in Thomas Tuchel’s system.

The Blues had been eyeing up Achraf Hakimi, CaughtOffside understands, but with the player opting for Paris Saint-Germain, Traore could be a decent alternative in that position.

Still, Leeds look to be in a good position, and it might well be tempting for Traore to link up with the highly respected Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

Leeds are a team on the up and might be able to offer Traore more playing time than a team like Chelsea.