Menu

Arsenal’s pre-season plans in the USA cancelled after ‘small number’ of positive COVID-19 cases are returned

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal’s pre-season tour in the USA has been cancelled after several Gunners players returned positive COVID-19 tests, according to The Athletic.

After a poor season last time around, during which Arsenal missed out on European qualification entirely, Mikel Arteta will have hoped that their preparations for the upcoming campaign would be seamless.

Arsenal, who played their first two games of pre-season in Scotland against Hibernian and Rangers respectively, were due to head to America and face Inter Milan, followed by the victor of Everton vs Millonarios.

However, those plans have now been cancelled, with The Athletic reporting that Arsenal have returned a small number of positive coronavirus cases ahead of flying to the U.S.

All players who have tested positive have not developed symptoms, reveals David Ornstein, but with self-isolation rules in force, and the fear of a further outbreak in the squad, pushing ahead with the trip appears to have become implausible.

MORE: Arsenal determined to complete €30m signing by August 1st after advancing talks in recent days

Mikel Arteta’s plans for Arsenal’s pre-season have been disrupted by COVID-19
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United’s striker transfer shortlist revealed in report
Barcelona identify Liverpool star as potential replacement for Sergio Busquets
Former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis is diagnosed with throat cancer

It is of course a considerable disruption for Arsenal ahead of next season, but more significantly, it could be a taste of what’s to come in the season which is on the horizon.

All COVID restrictions in the UK have now been dropped – for how long, we don’t know – but the possibility of players contracting the virus has now increased considerably.

While necessary precautions will be taken at the training ground and on matchday, players can essentially do whatever they please in their personal lives. That spells disruption and disaster…

Click here for more of the latest Arsenal news

More Stories Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.