Arsenal identify two players to offer in exchange as they look to seal £50m-rated star from Premier League rivals

In theory it does make sense to offer a player exchange as that should add some value to the deal, but it also depends if the other team actually sees any value in the players that are being offered to them.

The Daily Mail have reported that Arsenal are still pushing hard to sign James Maddison from Leicester City, but it’s believed that a £50m fee won’t quite be enough to get the deal done.

As a result, they are now willing to add either Reiss Nelson or Ainsley Maitland-Niles to the transfer offer, and there is a hope that it could be enough to convince the Foxes to sell.

It’s confirmed that Maddison still has a few years left on his deal so Leicester aren’t in a position where they need to sell him, but it’s also stated that Brendan Rodgers wants to add another wide player so Nelson would fit that role, while they also showed an interest in Maitland-Niles last season.

The report also goes on to indicate that Maddison should play a key role for Rodgers again next season if he does stay, so this still sounds like any agreement is a long way off.