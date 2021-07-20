Arsenal set to beat Spurs to the signing of Chelsea star on loan with a £40m option to buy

Arsenal don’t have an outstanding hit rate when it comes to signing players from Chelsea and them going on to be successful, while Willian’s failure to live up to the hype last season still sets fresh in the memory.

Tammy Abraham does have all the physical qualities to be a very good striker in the Premier League, while you also get the impression that if he feels special and plays with confidence then he could easily bag 20 goals a season if he’s playing in a good team.

It could also go the other way if he’s in and out of the side and perhaps finds himself playing on the wing, but this would be a very interesting signing if Arsenal could pull this off:

Chelsea are prepared to let Tammy Abraham join Arsenal on loan to speed through a deal. The Gunners are emerging as the favourites in the three-way chase for the out-of-favour striker. — Z (@ZRAFC) July 20, 2021

It’s also worth noting that they appear to have beaten Spurs to this signing so there’s an added bonus in there, while Abraham should also have a point to prove to Chelsea if the deal does go through.

He may not be the huge name that Arsenal wanted but he’s young, hungry and does have the quality to do well, so this could turn out to be a great piece of business if it’s an option to buy and not an obligation.