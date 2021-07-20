Arsenal have reportedly seen their efforts to sign a current Uruguay star rejected in recent days.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen significantly this summer following a disappointing season of last which saw them miss out on European football for the first time in 25 years.

Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu are desperate to add more talent to their current crop, and Uruguay and Cagliari star Nahitan Nandez was reportedly on the list.

But it appears the Gunners will be left disappointed in the race to land the 25-year-old midfielder with La Repubblica reporting that Nandez has turned down a proposal from Arsenal.

Though, the north London club are not alone with Nandez, who could go for as much as £31m, also said to have rejected advances from Leeds United ahead of the coming season.

According to Tutto Mercato, Nandez wants to push through a move to Serie A champions Inter Milan this summer, remaining in Italy.

And that desire looks to have ended both Arsenal and Leeds United’s hopes of landing the midfielder this summer.