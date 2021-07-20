Granit Xhaka has reportedly agreed personal terms over a transfer to Roma as he pushes to leave Arsenal this summer.

The Switzerland international is now set to be the subject of a new bid from Roma, with Jose Mourinho eager to bring the player to the Stadio Olimpico, according to Fabrizio Romano.

See the tweet below for the latest update from Romano on this long-running saga…

AS Roma are preparing their new bid to sign Granit Xhaka. They’re now feeling confident as personal terms are agreed, Xhaka is pushing to join Roma as priority… and he knows how strongly Mourinho wants him ??? #ASRoma #AFC Arsenal are open to sell Xhaka after signing Lokonga. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2021

Xhaka seems to be aware of Mourinho’s desire to sign him, and Roma are also said to be growing in confidence about getting the deal done.

Arsenal are also more open to letting the 28-year-old leave the Emirates Stadium now that they have new signing Albert Sambi Lokonga in midfield.

The signing of the Belgian youngster was officially announced yesterday and looks like a fine piece of business to strengthen what had been a problem position for Mikel Arteta after the inconsistent form of Xhaka and others.