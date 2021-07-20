Menu

Personal terms agreed: Arsenal set to receive new bid for player who is pushing for transfer to Euro giants

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Granit Xhaka has reportedly agreed personal terms over a transfer to Roma as he pushes to leave Arsenal this summer.

The Switzerland international is now set to be the subject of a new bid from Roma, with Jose Mourinho eager to bring the player to the Stadio Olimpico, according to Fabrizio Romano.

MORE: Manager sends strong transfer message to Arsenal

See the tweet below for the latest update from Romano on this long-running saga…

More Stories / Latest News
Man United star’s entourage close to transfer agreement with CL giants, asking price likely to be over £60m
(Photo) – Red Devils target shares snap of brother in Manchester United shirt
Liverpool on the fence about joining transfer battle for €30m forward

Xhaka seems to be aware of Mourinho’s desire to sign him, and Roma are also said to be growing in confidence about getting the deal done.

Arsenal are also more open to letting the 28-year-old leave the Emirates Stadium now that they have new signing Albert Sambi Lokonga in midfield.

The signing of the Belgian youngster was officially announced yesterday and looks like a fine piece of business to strengthen what had been a problem position for Mikel Arteta after the inconsistent form of Xhaka and others.

More Stories Granit Xhaka Jose Mourinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.