AS Roma the latest European side to express interest in Palmeiras defender

After the decline of Matías Viña’s transfer negotiation to FC Porto, the player is now targeted by AS Roma. The Italian club is looking for reinforcements for next season, now under its new coach, José Mourinho.

TNT Sports can confirm the interest that the Italian club has in the Palmeiras defender. According to the report, the offer would be €10 million and the possibility of another €2.5 million in bonuses for goals achieved.

Both the club and the players’ representatives have engaged in conversations; however, the Serie A club has yet to hold talks with the Brazilian giant. Porto only held discussions with the player but didn’t meet the asking price that Palmeiras, so they’re hoping that this interest will have a different approach.

Furthermore, in Uruguay, Nacional, formerly Matías Viña’s club, monitors the negotiation situation. So far, the conversations have not involved the 40-percent of the rights that the Uruguayan club has over player transactions.