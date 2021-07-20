Menu

AS Roma the latest European side to express interest in Palmeiras defender

Roma
Posted by

After the decline of Matías Viña’s transfer negotiation to FC Porto, the player is now targeted by AS Roma. The Italian club is looking for reinforcements for next season, now under its new coach, José Mourinho.

TNT Sports can confirm the interest that the Italian club has in the Palmeiras defender. According to the report, the offer would be €10 million and the possibility of another €2.5 million in bonuses for goals achieved.

More Stories / Latest News
Everton defender recounts that taunting from Lionel Messi following missed penalty kick in Copa America semi-finals
Aston Villa ace recounts being the teammate of Lionel Messi for the Copa America tournament
(Video) Argentine sports channel airs tribute song to Lionel Messi for winning Copa America

Both the club and the players’ representatives have engaged in conversations; however, the Serie A club has yet to hold talks with the Brazilian giant. Porto only held discussions with the player but didn’t meet the asking price that Palmeiras, so they’re hoping that this interest will have a different approach.

Furthermore, in Uruguay, Nacional, formerly Matías Viña’s club, monitors the negotiation situation. So far, the conversations have not involved the 40-percent of the rights that the Uruguayan club has over player transactions.

More Stories Matías Viña Palmeiras

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.