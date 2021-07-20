Barcelona look set to turn their attention to a Juventus star after missing out on Atletico Madrid star Saúl Ñiguez.

The Catalan club are desperate to shift a big earner or two this summer as they look to register Lionel Messi’s new contract, as well as those of their four new signings.

At present, Barca are unable to register any new deals due to being significantly over their La Liga salary cap.

With that in mind, reports earlier this week suggested Barcelona were heavily pursuing a deal to swap Griezmann with Saúl.

But as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Atletico Madrid are not going to entertain the deal, unable to pay Griezmann’s wages themselves, while Saúl has better offers from the Premier League.

That leaves Barca still desperate to offload Griezmann, a player they are still paying yearly payments for following his 2019 move from Atletico Madrid for €120m.

And according to L’Equipe via Marca, the Blaugrana have now turned their attention to Juventus, hoping to talk The Old Lady into taking Griezmann in a trade for current star Dybala.

According to the report, talks are still in the early stages, but it seems Barca are not giving up in their bid to swap Griezmann this summer.