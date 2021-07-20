Barcelona identify Liverpool star as potential replacement for Sergio Busquets

Barcelona are monitoring Jordan Henderson’s contract situation at Liverpool, according to Don Balon.

The Athletic reported earlier in the week that there were doubts growing over Henderson’s future as a Liverpool player.

The Reds skipper has just two years left to run on his deal, with FSG not thought to be in any great rush to tie him down to an extension.

This news will have likely come as a huge shock to the Liverpool fanbase, with Henderson having led the club in their most successful period this millenium.

If he were to depart, though, there’d likely be a scramble to sign him, especially considering his precarious contract situation could see him leave on the cheap.

As per Don Balon, Barcelona would be keen to throw their hat in the ring if Henderson did end up landing himself on the transfer market.

The report claims that Barca are monitoring the England international’s situation, with a view to signing him as a replacement for midfield veteran Sergio Busquets.

Henderson himself is no spring chicken, being just two years younger than Busquets, so the idea that he could replace Busquets, at least long-term, is a strange one.

That’s not to deny the possibility of Barcelona showing interest, though. They’ve shown willingness to make the most out of the free agent market this summer.

