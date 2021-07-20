(Pictures) Bride and groom go to Champions League qualifier in full wedding gear before feasting on banquet of “cheesy balls”

Two special guests added a touch of glamour to Tuesday’s Champions League qualifier between Lincoln Red Imps and CFR Cluj.

Fans at Gibraltar’s Victoria Stadium were shocked to see a just-married couple among the crowd, with both the bride and groom still dressed to the nines in otherwise scruffy surroundings.

Both bride and groom were serenaded by fellow fans as they walked to their seats during the first half, before the newlyweds mingled with punters outside the ground after full-time.

One fan, Ben Horlock, captured a video of the groom, a Romanian man called Stefan, clearly enjoying his moment in the limelight.

Horlock shared the footage on Twitter alongside the caption: “When you’re getting married at 3 but the Champions League is on at 6. Priorities.”

When you’re getting married at 3 but the Champions League is on at 6. Priorities. ???#UCL pic.twitter.com/bHICYKT4gi — Ben Horlock (@BenHorlock) July 20, 2021

Horlock later spoke to CaughtOffside and said: “It was a pretty good game in terms of quality. But the real highlight of the night was seeing the bride and groom, dressed in all their finery, lapping up the attention of a lively crowd.

“The groom nipped out of the stadium at half time and returned with two fistfuls of crisps from the local garage, including at least three bags of cheesy balls… If that isn’t a bride’s dream wedding day, I don’t know what is!”

On the pitch, Romanian side Cluj won 2-1 to take a first-leg lead thanks to a brace from Gabriel Debeljuh, after Marco Rosa Blanco had stylishly fired the hosts ahead.

QPR fan Horlock, who works in Gibraltar and went to the game as a neutral with a £5 ticket, added: “I chatted with the groom, Stefan, after the match and even got a selfie.

“He seemed like a really top bloke and they both looked really happy. Stefan told me he was a Steaua Bucharest fan though, so he wanted Cluj to lose. I guess you can’t have it all. He got cheesy balls and to marry the love of his life. Two out of three ain’t bad!”