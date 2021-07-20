Manchester United taking patient approach to midfielder transfer as they sense price tag may drop

Manchester United are reportedly taking a patient approach to the potential signing of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The French wonderkid is a huge prospect and could be a fine signing for many top clubs around Europe, but Man Utd sense they may be able to get him for a reasonable price this summer.

MORE: Man Utd launch bid for Varane alternative

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils are prepared to be patient in their pursuit of Camavinga as they sense his asking price might drop later in the summer as Rennes will want to avoid losing him on a free when his contract expires in a year’s time.

United fans will hope there will be some more concrete developments soon, with Camavinga looking like he could be a superb long-term signing for the club.

The 18-year-old looks like he has the world at his feet and it is surely only a matter of time before he gets a big move.

The Athletic suggest Camavinga himself may favour joining Real Madrid, though their financial situation seems to make that unlikely for the moment.

MUFC would do well to take advantage of that while they still can.