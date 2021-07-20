Reported Chelsea target Franck Kessie will not be renewing his AC Milan contract, according to Todo Fichajes.

Kessie, who has established himself as a key player in Stefano Pioli’s midfield, has just one year left to run on his deal with the Rossoneri, as is reported by Transfermarkt.

The reality for Milan is that, were Kessie to decide not to renew, they’d be better off cashing-in this summer, rather than facing the possibility of losing him on a free or for peanuts in January.

Still, as was reported by Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan director Paolo Maldini insisted that the Ivorian WOULD be signing an extension to his contract and staying at the San Siro.

“Franck Kessie will stay as he’s part of our future, we’re working to extend his contract.”

Those claims have been refuted by Todo Fichajes, who report that negotiations between the player and his club have broken down, with Milan now open to offers for the 24-year-old.

That could peak the interest of Chelsea, who have been linked, with Goal reporting back in May that Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of Kessie. West Ham and Tottenham are also mentioned as potential suitors in the report.

With claims to the contrary being made by the club’s director, it’s difficult to know what to believe. The reality is, though, every day that passes without a new contract being signed increases the possibility of him departing.

