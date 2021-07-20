Marcus Rashford truly is the best of us, and the Manchester United star was back at it on social media on Tuesday, issuing a rallying cry after receiving a tweet from a company that will be delivering 3,000 meals in Manchester to children across the school summer holidays.

Rashford won huge plaudits and widespread public support a few months ago as he took on the government over their refusal to ensure that no child went hungry during either half-terms or the six-week holiday period.

Indeed, so passionate was his argument, that Boris Johnson was forced into an embarrassing climbdown.

Despite great personal disappointment at the European Championship, it appears that Rashford’s first thoughts are again for others.

Come on Manchester ???? https://t.co/1DFQpKFjv4 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 20, 2021

‘Come on Manchester,’ he tweeted after being copied into a tweet from St. Peter’s House Chaplaincy.

‘We will be providing 3000 meals in #Manchester as part of the city’s #HAF2021 summer holiday provision,’ it read.

If the drive to end child food poverty is again replicated across the country, calls for Rashford to be knighted are likely to reach fever pitch.