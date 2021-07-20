Tottenham are prepared to try offering Davinson Sanchez to Atalanta in a bid to seal the transfer of Cristian Romero.

Spurs are the latest Premier League club to be linked with Romero, with the highly-rated young Argentine defender also previously reported as being a target for Liverpool and Manchester United.

New Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo could undoubtedly benefit from bringing in a new defender, however, with Romero looking ideal as a long-term successor to Toby Alderweireld.

Reports in Italy claim Spurs could now try offering Sanchez to Atalanta as part of the deal, with the Colombia international struggling to really settle in his time in north London.

Sanchez previously looked a hugely exciting young player at Ajax, but it makes sense that his underwhelming spell at THFC could now be coming to an end.

If this works out, Romero should be a huge upgrade for Tottenham as they look to bounce back after a disappointing 2020/21 campaign.