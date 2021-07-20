Menu

Crystal Palace in the running to sign £8.5M-rated recently departed Liverpool loanee

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace are in the running to sign former Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak, according to the Guardian’s Ed Aarons.

Kabak signed for Liverpool on a short-term loan deal back in January, with Jurgen Klopp in dire need of centre-back reinforcements after both Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez suffered season-ending injuries.

While the Turk was given the opportunity to start for Liverpool soon after arriving, he fast found himself among the substitutes, with Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams forming an unlikely, firm partnership at the back.

Liverpool finished in third place, signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig and left Kabak behind, with the 21-year-old returning to Schalke after an unsuccessful Euro 2020 campaign with his country.

MORE: Crystal Palace join running to sign versatile Chelsea ace

kabak thuram
Ozan Kabak in action for Schalke, who were relegated to 2. Bundesliga

With Schalke having been relegated to the German second tier, that would’ve been a bit of a comedown for Kabak, who will surely be looking to secure a move away from the club before the end of the transfer window.

Prior to his move to Anfield, he was considered one of the most promising young centre-backs in the Bundesliga, so someone ought to be willing to take a punt on him, especially with The Athletic reporting his asking price is just £8.5M.

As per the Guardian’s Ed Aarons, Crystal Palace could be that club. Patrick Vieira’s side have only recently welcomed Marc Guehi from Chelsea, but are now also thought to be targeting Kabak.

Ozan Kabak
Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on signing Ozan Kabak
More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool’s secret pre-season challenge that has left Jurgen Klopp thinking how he should reward his players
Juventus waiting in the wings as Barcelona star prepared to take pay cut to end Camp Nou nightmare
Video: Jesse Lingard scores incredible goal during Man United pre-season training camp

Palace allowed a number of ageing high-earners to depart at the end of the season after their contracts expired. That presented them with an opportunity to completely refresh their squad.

It appears to be an opportunity they are keen to take full advantage of. Michael Olise (19) and Marc Guehi (21) were among the Championship’s top performers last campaign and have both signed up to Vieira’s project at Selhurst park.

Could Kabak (21) be the latest player to see a prosperous future on the horizon with the Eagles?

Click here for more of the latest Crystal Palace news

More Stories Ozan Kabak

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.