Crystal Palace in the running to sign £8.5M-rated recently departed Liverpool loanee

Crystal Palace are in the running to sign former Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak, according to the Guardian’s Ed Aarons.

Kabak signed for Liverpool on a short-term loan deal back in January, with Jurgen Klopp in dire need of centre-back reinforcements after both Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez suffered season-ending injuries.

While the Turk was given the opportunity to start for Liverpool soon after arriving, he fast found himself among the substitutes, with Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams forming an unlikely, firm partnership at the back.

Liverpool finished in third place, signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig and left Kabak behind, with the 21-year-old returning to Schalke after an unsuccessful Euro 2020 campaign with his country.

With Schalke having been relegated to the German second tier, that would’ve been a bit of a comedown for Kabak, who will surely be looking to secure a move away from the club before the end of the transfer window.

Prior to his move to Anfield, he was considered one of the most promising young centre-backs in the Bundesliga, so someone ought to be willing to take a punt on him, especially with The Athletic reporting his asking price is just £8.5M.

As per the Guardian’s Ed Aarons, Crystal Palace could be that club. Patrick Vieira’s side have only recently welcomed Marc Guehi from Chelsea, but are now also thought to be targeting Kabak.

Understand that Crystal Palace are one of several clubs interested in a permanent deal for Ozan Kabak, who was on loan at Liverpool last season. Also interest from other Premier League sides including Leicester and clubs in Germany and Spain. Schalke likely to ask for around £12m — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) July 20, 2021

Palace allowed a number of ageing high-earners to depart at the end of the season after their contracts expired. That presented them with an opportunity to completely refresh their squad.

It appears to be an opportunity they are keen to take full advantage of. Michael Olise (19) and Marc Guehi (21) were among the Championship’s top performers last campaign and have both signed up to Vieira’s project at Selhurst park.

Could Kabak (21) be the latest player to see a prosperous future on the horizon with the Eagles?

