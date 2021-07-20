Chelsea have taken a number of youngsters and outcasts on their pre-season trip to Dublin today.

The Blues have left their Cobham training base to continue their pre-season preparations in the Republic of Ireland and, specifically, County Kildare.

Chelsea took a large travelling party to Ireland, while many of their internationals are still yet to join the group after being given extended time off due to their participation at Euro 2020 and Copa América.

Among those travelling, according to football.london, was midfield outcast Danny Drinkwater, who has seen little game time since his big-money move from Leicester City four years ago.

A number of players who were sent on loan last season, including Ross Barkley, Malang Sarr, Davide Zappacosta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher and Matt Miazga were also welcomed along for the trip.

Meanwhile, youngsters including Dujon Sterling, Charly Musonda and Armando Broja also travelled.

On our way! ?? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 20, 2021

Tammy Abraham also boarded the plane, as expected, with rumours continue to circle regarding his future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will return from Ireland ahead of a friendly with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on July 27 before pre-season fixtures with Arsenal and Tottenham on August 1 and 4 respectively as part of the Mind Charity series.