Southampton striker Danny Ings is reportedly keen on a transfer to either Manchester United or Manchester City this summer.

The former Liverpool forward has shone in his time at the St Mary’s Stadium, despite previously struggling to establish himself during his time at Anfield.

MORE: Man United receive loan offer from Premier League rivals

It seems Ings wants another stab at playing at the very highest level, however, with the England international setting his sights on joining one of the big two in Manchester, according to talkSPORT.

It is not yet clear if either of these clubs will be moving for Ings, however, even if they could both do with a signing up front this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would surely benefit from a younger alternative to Edinson Cavani at centre-forward, while City need a replacement for Sergio Aguero after his move to Barcelona.

So far, no one has asked about signing Ings, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, who provided an update on the player’s situation.

When asked if Ings wanted out of Southampton, Crooks said: “If a big team comes in for him and that hasn’t happened. I should stress that there hasn’t been a single enquiry.

“He’s got his sights set on Manchester United or Man City, I’m not sure either of those clubs are going to start banging on the door.”