Ex-Man Utd ace names two players with “wow-factor” who’d be better signings than PL star linked with Red Devils

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick is unsure about a potential transfer deal for Southampton striker Danny Ings.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, the ex-Red Devil admitted he’d rather see a more marquee signing come in up front, naming Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland as the calibre of player needed up front to help deliver the title to Old Trafford.

Chadwick did admit, however, that Ings is a fine player who’s proven himself in the Premier League, and he could add something to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

It remains to be seen how likely a deal is, but talkSPORT have reported that the Saints ace wants a move to either Man Utd or Man City, while the Telegraph have linked Solskjaer’s side with an interest in recent times.

Chadwick says he is pleased with potential deals for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, but would ideally like to see his old club go for another big name with “wow-factor” over someone like Ings.

“He’s not as high-profile as some of the other players that have been linked with United,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He’s a real solid Premier League player, always scoring goals when he gets opportunities to play games regularly. He could add a few goals to the United squad … with Cavani signing on for another season, and with the young players at the club, I don’t think Ings would be signing to be a squad player.

“But I think if United were to sign a number 9, you might hope it would be a marquee signing in the mould of Lewandowski or Haaland. No disrespect to Ings who’s a proven Premier League goal-scorer, but probably not someone who’d come in with what wow-factor that United are probably looking for.

“The Sancho deal is nearly done and would be fantastic, there’s talk of Varane, who’d be a wonderful signing as well. If there was a centre-forward coming in I’d be quite surprised if it was Danny Ings, but what do I know?

“As a fan I’d be looking for a bigger-name signing, but fans always want the best players in the world! Ings, as I say, is a really good Premier League player who’d add goals, though probably not the 25-30 goals a season we need to win the league, which we’d get from a Haaland or a Lewandowski.”