Liverpool on the fence about joining transfer battle for €30m forward

Liverpool are reportedly on the fence about pursuing a transfer deal for PSV forward Donyell Malen this summer.

Borussia Dortmund are also chasing Malen, according to Eindhovens Dagblad, but Liverpool also hold an interest in the Netherlands international, even if they’re undecided about making a move.

The Reds could perhaps do with freshening things up in attack in the near future, with both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane suffering a bit of a dip in form last season.

Malen, by contrast, has been highly prolific in his time in the Eredivisie and looks like he’s surely going to have a fine career in a more competitive league before long.

Still only 22 years of age, Malen will surely only keep improving, and could also benefit from having better players around him at a team like Liverpool.

Additional information from Sport Witness suggests the young attacker would cost around €30million, which is surely affordable for Liverpool.

Still, the report suggests that Dortmund’s need to replace Jadon Sancho is perhaps behind their bid to win the race for Malen’s signature.