Everton confirm a first-team player has been suspended amid a police investigation

Social media can be a dangerous place at times with anonymous accounts firing off all kinds of wild allegations, but there has been a growing rumour in recent days relating to a Premier League player.

There’s still nothing official about any specific player so it’s important not to jump to conclusions or make judgements just now, but Everton fans will be aware that the club has made a brief statement tonight:

Everton can confirm it has suspended a First-Team player pending a police investigation. The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.

There’s very little to that statement but it does confirm that a senior player is the subject of a police investigation, and it’s likely that more details will emerge over the next few weeks as the investigations goes on and possible charges are made.