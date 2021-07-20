Everton defender recounts that taunting from Lionel Messi following missed penalty kick in Copa America semi-finals

Before Argentina picked up the Copa America final victory over Brazil, they had a dramatic win over Colombia in a penalty kick shootout.

One of the highlights of the Argentine victory came in a glouting from Lionel Messi, who directed his taunt at Colombian defender Yerry Mina following a missed penalty kick.

The 34-year-old told Mina to “Dance Now” the incident went viral and became the theme of the match, to such an extent that Luis Suárez joined the controversy. Nonetheless, days have gone by since the incident, and during an event where Marca relayed his comments, the Everton defender broke his silence and spoke for the first time about what happened.

What happened with Leo is something that can occur at any moment; it is football. Life turns around, it gives revenge, but I am calm because I know that Leo is a great person. I met him in Barcelona, and I thank him for the support that he gave me; I will always respect him,” Mina said.

Mina understands that things can be said to taunt the opponent in the heat of competition, and unless it goes out of line, he stated that what is said on the pitch should remain there. It doesn’t seem Mina holds any grudge against Messi.

“I admire Messi for what he is; at that time, we were both defending our National Team; if I can give my life for my National Team, I will give it, but what happened was left there; nothing else happens,” Mina said.