Everton open to offloading six stars including James Rodriguez in order to fund Rafa Benitez rebuild

James Rodriguez, Andre Gomes, Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph, Bernard and Cenk Tosun are seen as players that Everton would cash in on this summer in order to provide funds to Rafa Benitez, per the Telegraph.

The Telegraph state that Everton would consider selling these six players should they receive acceptable offers this summer, the sextet are amongst the highest earners for the Merseyside outfit.

Benitez really has his work cut out for him at Goodison Park with a squad overhaul looking to be necessary. The pressure is already on the Spaniard due to his ties with rivals Liverpool.

Everton started last season off superbly but tailed off drastically once the second-half of the campaign got underway, despite the early promise of Champions League football they ended up finishing 10th.

It is already the last realistic chance for the Toffees to bank respectable fees for Rodriguez, Bernard, Tosun and Delph as the quarter are only contracted until next summer.

Rodriguez, Mina and Gomes all play important roles for Everton – which could of course change under Benitez, whilst the likes of Delph, Bernard and Tosun have been out-of-favour in recent years.

The Toffees will struggle to recoup fees close to what they paid out for on most of these players due to their mixed times on Merseyside, time left on their contracts and of course the market that’s been shattered by Covid-19.