The size of the task for Rafa Benitez at Everton will only get harder with expected sales of South American duo, James Rodriguez and Richarlison.

The Spaniard has his work cut out, and not only because of his prior association with Merseyside rivals, Liverpool.

With Carlo Ancelotti having moved on to Real Madrid, it’s believed that the Brazilian favours a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, whilst the Colombian is hoping for a switch to Sevilla, according to Eurosport.

Nothing will happen in the case of Richarlison until Brazil finish their participation in the Olympic Games football tournament.

In the meantime, Benitez will surely hope to acquire some signings that may persuade Richarlison that his future is still on the blue half of Merseyside.

A number of other outgoings are expected as Benitez looks to stamp his authority on the Goodison Park outfit.

How well he does in the transfer market could ultimately author the start that the Toffees have in 2021/22.