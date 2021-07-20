Despite being amongst some of the best paid sportsmen in the world, some footballers have a social conscience that rightly earns them plaudits from all corners, and Yerry Mina’s opening of a charity in his homeland to benefit 250 young Colombian children, should see the Everton star’s stock rise further.

Although it’s believed that Mina may well be one of the first-team squad members sacrificed as Rafael Benitez seeks to mould the Toffees into his image, the centre-back’s legend at Goodison Park is already assured.

As the Daily Star report, the Yerry Mina Foundation provides young people in Guachene – Mina’s hometown, with access to sports and education, that would otherwise be denied them.

Great to see Yerry Mina has opened a sports foundation in his native Guachené, Columbia. The Foundation has 13 direct jobs and benefits 250 children between the ages of 7 and 17, from rural and urban areas of Guachené. pic.twitter.com/xbmIp7lbxB — Bluekipper.com (@bluekippercom) July 20, 2021

In an age where the riches that footballer’s earn is routinely discussed, it’s good to see them giving something back.

What they do off the pitch is almost as scrutinised as what they do on it these days, and at least in Mina’s case, he is putting his money and time to good use.