Though he was often a divisive figure at Arsenal, where he worked for 10 years as their chief executive, the news that Ivan Gazidis has contracted throat cancer will see him earn everyone’s sympathies.

At AC Milan since 2018, the 56-year-old is remaining optimistic as to the prognosis according to the Daily Mail.

‘Of course, there is never a good time for a diagnosis of cancer. But I have a very curable form of cancer and a positive diagnosis,’ he’s quoted as writing.

‘I have world-class medical expertise, and the support of so many loved ones and everyone at the club, and I am confident based on all advice that cancer will be treated successfully, with a full recovery.

‘My diagnosis demonstrates the importance of regular medical checkups, even if you don’t have symptoms. I would encourage everyone to prioritise their health and to make sure, even in the day to day obligations of life and work, that they have their regular medical checkups.

‘We have a strong team, both on and off the pitch and I have full faith in their ability to drive our club forward over the coming weeks. See you soon and always Forza Milan.’

Before his time in north London, he helped found MLS, taking over at Arsenal in 2008.

Though it was at the tail end of the Arsene Wenger era, the Gunners still enjoyed success, going on to win the FA Cup on three occasions.

Needless to say that the diagnosis will have come as a shock to both his former and current clubs, with Milan sending their wishes via a club statement, cited by the Daily Mail.

‘AC Milan informs its fans and stakeholders that our CEO, Ivan Gazidis, has been diagnosed with a cancer of the throat,’ it read.

‘Based on an extensive series of tests and scans, doctors expect he will make a full recovery.

‘Ivan will remain operational during the necessary treatment in specialized clinics, with the full support of the ownership, President Scaroni and the Club’s Senior Management.

‘Everyone involved with the Club wishes Ivan all the best for a full and speedy recovery. We are all with you.’

We at CaughtOffside would also like to extend our wishes that Mr. Gazidis makes a full and speedy recovery.