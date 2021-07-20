Ghana Premier League defender admits deliberately scoring two own-goals to ‘spoil’ match-fixing plot

Hashmin Musah has admitted that he deliberately scored two own-goals as his Inter Allies side lost 7-0 to Ashanti Gold in order to ‘spoil’ a match-fixing plan for the fixture.

Musah had heard in the hotel that a bet had been made to pre-determine the scoreline of the Ghanaian Premier League fixture as 5-1, the defender did not want to let that happen.

Musah’s Allies were already losing 5-0 when he entered the pitch as a substitute, the ace rid any chances of a 5-1 result by scoring two own-goals, leaving his side to lose 7-0.

The defender was substituted himself just before full-time, but his mission was complete as Musah has shared that he does not ‘condone’ betting.

What’s going on here? Funny Own Goals Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah deliberately scored two own goals in their week 34 game against Ashantigold. pic.twitter.com/g8gPYXp4jZ — B E N J I — D E F L O M A N (@benjideflowman) July 19, 2021

@AshantiGoldSC_ 7 vrs 0 @InterAlliesFC Have you seen the 2 own goals scored by @InterAlliesFC defender Hashmin Musah ?? ? Kessben Tv pic.twitter.com/5rPDQNVNnn — SportsAshkuz.com (@SportsAshkuz) July 19, 2021

Pictures from Kessben TV.

Goal have also shared what Musah told Kumasi FM about the incident, via Citisportsonline:

“After the game, my technical team commended me for spoiling the bet they had staked.”

“I promised my coach that if he allows me to play from the bench, I will spoil the bet. And after the game, my team congratulated me.”

“I heard it in our hotel that a bet had been made for a correct scoreline of 5-1 against my club Inter Allies. I decided to spoil that bet because I don’t condone betting.”

It’s nice to see that Musah was congratulated by his own team after foiling the match-fixing plot, but we’re not so sure that Ashanti Gold will have been left too happy by his noble actions.