It appears that Liverpool’s pre-season has begun as their last campaign ended – error strewn – and fans have taken to social media to point out the club’s less than professional advertisement of their two pre-season friendlies being played in Austria on Tuesday.

Keen-eyed supporters soon noticed in the team line-ups for the games against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart, that the Reds were advertising the matches as part of the 20/21 pre-season, when clearly it should be 21/22.

Their mood hadn’t improved when most of them realised that Loris Karius would be in goal for one of the games too.

? Here’s how we’ll line up for our first pre-season friendlies of 2021! ? #LFCPreSeason — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 20, 2021

The keeper’s Liverpool career was all but ended with two incredible howlers in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

On loan ever since, the custodian is still on the books at Anfield, though if nothing else, these fixtures represent a chance for him to put himself in the shop window and earn a permanent move elsewhere.

That’s surely what these fans want.

Glad I wasn’t the only one that noticed that! — Ryan Adams (@DarkStarGamesTV) July 20, 2021

I know FSG are stuck for funds but do we really have to play with 20-21 squad again?? pic.twitter.com/83HRzHTgZt — Dean Coombes (@DeanCoombes) July 20, 2021

why Karius when you can make use of Adrian? — ? ?? ?? ?? ? (@iamenahsregor) July 20, 2021

Nooooo, pls no. No more of Karius pls. — hhj (@hhjjj007) July 20, 2021