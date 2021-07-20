Menu

‘Glad I wasn’t the only one’ – These Liverpool fans slate the club for stupid mistake and can’t believe Karius returns

Liverpool FC
It appears that Liverpool’s pre-season has begun as their last campaign ended – error strewn – and fans have taken to social media to point out the club’s less than professional advertisement of their two pre-season friendlies being played in Austria on Tuesday.

Keen-eyed supporters soon noticed in the team line-ups for the games against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart, that the Reds were advertising the matches as part of the 20/21 pre-season, when clearly it should be 21/22.

Their mood hadn’t improved when most of them realised that Loris Karius would be in goal for one of the games too.

The keeper’s Liverpool career was all but ended with two incredible howlers in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

On loan ever since, the custodian is still on the books at Anfield, though if nothing else, these fixtures represent a chance for him to put himself in the shop window and earn a permanent move elsewhere.

That’s surely what these fans want.

