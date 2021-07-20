Manchester United ready to seal transfer of Barcelona star if conditions are right

Manchester United are reportedly ready to consider a transfer deal for Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann as long as the conditions are right.

The France international looks set to be made available this summer, and Man United have been named as one of his potential suitors, alongside Premier League rivals Chelsea, according to Sport.

MORE: Man United launch bid for Serie A star

The Red Devils could do with more options upfront next season, with Edinson Cavani not getting any younger, while the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have been a little inconsistent in recent times.

Griezmann could end up being an upgrade, even if he hasn’t had the best of times at Barcelona since his big move from Atletico Madrid two years ago.

During his time in Madrid, Griezmann was undoubtedly up there with the finest attacking players in the world, and he could perhaps revive his career with a move to Old Trafford.

Still, MUFC are right to be cautious about the deal, so it will be interesting to see if the right terms could arise and tempt them into negotiating a move.

Chelsea are also a little light up front after selling Olivier Giroud, while Timo Werner’s slow start to life at Stamford Bridge is also a concern.