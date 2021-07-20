Arsenal determined to complete €30m signing by August 1st after advancing talks in recent days

Arsenal are reportedly determined to seal the transfer of Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar by August 1st, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Gunners have supposedly accelerated talks over signing the France international in the last few days, with the report stating that they could be set to get a deal done for around €30million or less.

MORE: Arsenal star agrees terms with Euro giants

Aouar has shone in Ligue 1 and looks capable of moving to a bigger club, and he’d be perfect to fill the void left by players like Mesut Ozil, Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans will hope this move can materialise soon, with the club doing some fine work in the transfer market so far this summer.

Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares have already joined the north London giants, and Todo Fichajes are the latest outlet to state that a deal is also close to being finalised for Brighton centre-back Ben White.

Aouar would bee another important piece of the puzzle, with AFC lacking creative spark in midfield at the moment, meaning even a world class goal-scorer like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has struggled to hit top form.

The Gabon international is a clinical finisher and an important part of this Arsenal side, but he could do with better service, which Aouar could provide.