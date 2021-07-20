With just over three weeks until the start of the La Liga season, a row has erupted at Barcelona as Martin Braithwaite’s agent tries to stop Jorge Mendes muscling in on his client and engineering a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It’s thought that the Dane is now surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou, with Sport suggesting that both Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United are interested in his services.

However, Mendes has tried to take over Braithwaite’s representation from Hasan Cetinkaya, and the latter is having none of it.

“Martin plays for the biggest club in the world and works with one of the most important coaches in the world. From day one until now, everything has exceeded all expectations in terms of playing time in Barcelona and well-being at the club, and he is very happy,” he’s reported as saying by Sport.

“He was one of the best players of the last European Championship with incredible statistics and he will continue in Barcelona.

“Why should Martin move to Wolverhampton, and why should an agent who has no players in Barcelona try to take my player to Wolverhampton?

“Although I know Jorge Mendes has good connections with clubs like Wolverhampton, it is a waste of time for all.”

This would appear to be just another desperate attempt by the Catalans to get rid of another set of wages.

Joan Laporta and his board seem to have uncovered incredible financial mismanagement by the previous regime, and as a result are having to cull a number of stars in order to keep their heads above water.

For the moment, Braithwaite isn’t playing ball.