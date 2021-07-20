The Rafa Benitez revolution at Everton has begun, with Andros Townsend becoming his first signing on a free transfer after being released by Crystal Palace.

Townsend suggested that it was one of the easier decisions that he’s made in his career, and it’s clear that he’ll be giving his all to the Toffees over the course of a two-year deal.

“I think everyone knows what Everton is. It’s a massive football club, it’s very ambitious, a club which has been trying to get back to where it belongs into Europe and beyond,” he told EvertonTV, cited by the Liverpool ECHO.

“I’ll be doing all I can to help the club do that. Everton is a massive football club and has big ambitions next season. As the old cliché goes, it was a no-brainer.

“Rafa is very experienced. He does a lot of work on the tactical side on the training pitch, he leaves no stone unturned.

“But more importantly, he’s a great man, a great man-manager, and he’s always talking to you. I’m sure he will be very successful here.”

With just over three weeks until Everton kick-off their Premier League campaign, the timing of the hire couldn’t have been better.

Expectations will be high on the blue half of Merseyside, and if Benitez can deliver, his prior association with Liverpool, whilst never forgotten, will be put to one side.

In Townsend, he has signed a skilful attacking player who is happy to put in a shift in each and every game.

A workhorse, he’s just the sort of player Everton need in the trenches if the going gets tough.