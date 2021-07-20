Arsenal are reportedly among the admirers of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, though Manchester City are considered his only realistic destination.

The England international is a world class talent who is surely going to earn himself a big move before too long, but he will likely feel he can do better than someone like Arsenal.

MORE: Lokonga reveals two positions he can play for Arsenal

The Gunners are not the force they once were, though The Athletic do name them as admirers of Grealish, even if it doesn’t seem like a deal is currently likely.

James Maddison is also linked with Arsenal in the same piece, but a move for the Leicester City playmaker is also currently looking unlikely, even if Mikel Arteta could do with either of these players as a long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil.

The former Germany international left the Emirates Stadium back in January, and Martin Odegaard was brought in on loan to replace him, though he’s now returned to Real Madrid.

A signing like Grealish would be a dream for Arsenal and could propel them back to where they want to be, but The Athletic suggest City are the only likely candidates to snap up the 25-year-old.

Pep Guardiola would do well to bring in the Villa captain as a long-term replacement for legendary playmaker David Silva.