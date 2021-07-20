Former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is alleged to have made some rather shocking and disrespectful comments about the Spurs Women team during his time in charge at the club.

The Portuguese tactician was sacked towards the end of last season after a poor spell with Tottenham, and has since landed himself another job with Serie A giants Roma.

Still, some damning allegations against Mourinho have now surfaced, with ITV’s Beth Fisher claiming to have heard from two separate sources that Mourinho wanted Tottenham Women training as far away as possible from the men’s side so that he didn’t have to hear them…

Heard from two separate sources now that when Mourinho was at Tottenham he wanted the women to train on the furthest side of the training pitch so “he didn’t have to hear them”. One example of many where women are being treated with total disrespect in sport compared to men. — Beth Fisher (@BethFisherSport) July 19, 2021

This certainly doesn’t paint Mourinho in the best light, though we can’t be entirely sure how accurate this is, or if the full context has been given.

Still, it wouldn’t be totally out of keeping with Mourinho’s character, as he doesn’t always show signs of being the most forward-thinking man in the world, and often seems to rub a lot of people up the wrong way, at least in his more recent jobs.