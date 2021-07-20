Former Liverpool star Luis Garcia has warned his old club against dipping into the market to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum allowed his contract to run down at Anfield before joining Paris Saint-Germain this summer, making a late pivot having been expected to sign for Barcelona.

The Dutchman has played a very significant role under Jurgen Klopp in recent years and, naturally, that would suggest Liverpool need to replace him this summer.

But former midfielder Garcia has suggested otherwise, cautioning Liverpool against buying when they may not need to this summer.

“To be honest, I’m happy with the way the team looks at the moment,” he told the ESPN podcast via Liverpool Echo.

“It’s true Wijnaldum was a big, big player for the team. During the season, we’ve seen changes with the likes of Curtis Jones, who played a fantastic role, [Takumi] Minamino, who has been enjoying his time at the club after his loan, as well as the likes of [Jordan] Henderson and Fabinho who couldn’t play [in midfield] a lot because we had to change their role to play at centre-back.

“It’s difficult to find the right player in the right spot. I think Liverpool have done a great job in the past few years of not buying for buying’s sake.

“Jurgen Klopp has done a great job on that because he’s got a very special way of playing with that rhythm, that aggressiveness up front, so it’s not easy to find a player to stick in that position.”

Wijnaldum spent five years at Liverpool in all, making more than 250 appearances across all competitions, winning the Premier League, Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Liverpool are expected to spend this summer, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, and they have already been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saúl Ñiguez.