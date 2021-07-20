Juventus are reportedly considering offering up Cristiano Ronaldo in a swap deal to land one of their summer targets.

Ronaldo is heading into the final year of his contract in Turin, but recent reports from the Mirror have suggested he has decided to stay and see out his contract before potentially moving on for free next summer.

Despite that, Juventus are reportedly considering parting ways with Ronaldo this summer in order to get a little more bang for their buck having signed the Portuguese sensation for €117million three years ago.

MORE: Manchester United hours away from signing world-class star

According to L’Equipe via the Daily Star, Juventus are now considering swapping Ronaldo to get PSG star Mauro Icardi.

Icardi was not overly convincing last season for PSG, netting seven times in 20 Ligue 1 games, but he did score 13 in 28 across all competitions, amassing a – not brilliant but – respectable record.

PSG missed out on the Ligue 1 title last season to Lille, and they are keen to strengthen their squad, already signing Achraf Haikimi and Sergio Ramos.

Ronaldo could well be an attractive option if Juventus were to offer him up, and it’s unlikely they would be too reluctant to lose Icardi with no real acceleration in form following his €50million permanent move from Inter Milan, which followed an initial loan spell in Paris.