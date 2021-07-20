As we get closer to the start of the new season, Ronald Koeman still needs to thin out his Barcelona squad, and to that end, one ostracised star is willing to take a pay cut in order to move on.

Miralem Pjanic arrived at the Camp Nou in exchange for Arthur Melo joining Juventus, in one of the shadiest swap deals ever seen.

It was clear from the outset that the Bosnian wasn’t going to trouble the established Barca stars, but even when he was given the chance to shine, he failed dismally each time.

After a whole season of being stuck on the sidelines, it now seems that Pjanic has accepted it’s time to move on.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, cited by Mundo Deportivo and reported in English by Football Espana, Juve are willing to re-sign the midfielder if he drops his salary demands below the current €8m net per season he receives from the Catalans.