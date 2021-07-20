Manchester United have reportedly made a transfer bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly despite so many recent transfer rumours suggesting they’re making progress on signing Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane.

The Red Devils were yesterday reported to be inching closer to completing a deal for Madrid centre-back Varane, as per the Manchester Evening News, but they may have alternatives in mind as well.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Man Utd tried their luck with a €30million offer for Koulibaly, only for Napoli to reject the bid.

The Senegal international has been one of the top defensive players in Europe in recent times, and it’s easy to see why United might be keen on him as well as Varane.

One imagines they won’t be signing both players, however, even if they could do with upgrades on Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones.

Varane might be the slightly better option at the moment anyway though, with Koulibaly’s form taking a bit of a hit after some injury struggles in the last couple of years.

MUFC fans surely wouldn’t complain if either player ended up at Old Trafford this summer, but a better bid would be required for Koulibaly first.