Chelsea are reportedly in talks over potential transfer deal for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

According to Todo Fichajes, discussions are underway for the Blues to try to bring the prolific Poland international to Stamford Bridge, though they face paying around €70million if they want to persuade Bayern to sell.

Lewandowski is one of the finest footballers on the planet at the moment, having scored a stunning 103 goals in all competitions in the last two seasons.

It’s clear Chelsea would benefit hugely from bringing in Lewandowski as an upgrade on the struggling Timo Werner, and €70m shouldn’t be out of their price range.

The west London giants spent a vast amount last summer as they brought in big names like Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell.

However, it’s clear work still needs to be done on turning Thomas Tuchel’s side into genuine Premier League title contenders, with penalty-taking midfielder Jorginho their top scorer in the league last season.

Lewandowski is said to be weighing up his options at the moment, according to Todo Fichajes, while the Sun have also recently linked the 32-year-old with Chelsea, saying he’s keen on a move to English football.