Menu

Medical tomorrow as Leeds United agree fee for transfer of Chelsea youngster

Chelsea FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Chelsea youngster Lewis Bate.

The 18-year-old looks a promising young player coming through at Stamford Bridge, but it seems he’s set to continue his career elsewhere with a move to Elland Road.

MORE: Chelsea chief has plan to sign Declan Rice on the cheap

It seems things are pretty close to being finalised, with a fee agreed and a medical set to take place tomorrow, according to Simon Johnson of The Athletic…

Leeds fans can be excited about this move as Marcelo Bielsa continues to put together a squad that could really go places in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire giants were out of the top flight for 16 years before making their comeback last season, and they continue to go from strength to strength.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United hold meeting with midfielder and offer pay rise amid transfer links
Tottenham prepared to try swap deal in bid to sign Liverpool & Man United target
Spurs finalising swap transfer that will also see them pay €25m for La Liga talent

Bate might not make an impact immediately, but he has the potential to soon be a first-team player at Leeds and make an impact at Premier League level.

Chelsea’s academy has produced plenty of gems in recent times, most notably in the form of Mason Mount and Reece James, and if Bate is anything close to those two, he could end up being a superb signing for Leeds this summer.

More Stories Lewis Bate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.