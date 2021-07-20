Leeds United are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Chelsea youngster Lewis Bate.

The 18-year-old looks a promising young player coming through at Stamford Bridge, but it seems he’s set to continue his career elsewhere with a move to Elland Road.

MORE: Chelsea chief has plan to sign Declan Rice on the cheap

It seems things are pretty close to being finalised, with a fee agreed and a medical set to take place tomorrow, according to Simon Johnson of The Athletic…

Lewis Bate is closing in on a move from #CFC to #LUFC. Fee has been agreed with a sell on clause, no buy back. Personal terms being discussed in view of a medical tomorrow. Still possibility of another club hijacking it late but obviously time is running out for that to happen. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) July 20, 2021

Leeds fans can be excited about this move as Marcelo Bielsa continues to put together a squad that could really go places in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire giants were out of the top flight for 16 years before making their comeback last season, and they continue to go from strength to strength.

Bate might not make an impact immediately, but he has the potential to soon be a first-team player at Leeds and make an impact at Premier League level.

Chelsea’s academy has produced plenty of gems in recent times, most notably in the form of Mason Mount and Reece James, and if Bate is anything close to those two, he could end up being a superb signing for Leeds this summer.