Liverpool are reportedly one of a number of clubs leading the chase to seal the transfer of Chelsea youngster Lewis Bate.

The England youth international looks a bright prospect, but his Chelsea future appears to be in some doubt as Premier League clubs queue up to take advantage.

Liverpool, West Ham, Leeds and Southampton are the clubs named as suitors for Bate, who has been delaying signing a new contract at Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blues may have cause for concern here, with Bate looking a player with plenty of potential, and like one who could go on to have a fine career at this level.

Liverpool’s interest certainly suggests that the 18-year-old midfielder is a hugely promising talent, and Chelsea will surely be keen to avoid losing him to a rival.

The west London giants haven’t always been quick to trust their academy, but that’s changed in recent times, so Bate might have a chance of following the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Billy Gilmour into the first-team set-up at Stamford Bridge.

Still, there’s always a lot of competition for places, especially after Chelsea’s big summer of spending last year.

Bate may well feel that someone like Liverpool would be more likely to be able to offer him regular playing time in the near future, while clubs like Leeds and West Ham are also often quick to promote and develop youth.