Liverpool have made significant progress in moving on some fringe players in their squad as the Reds are set to seal the sales of Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi for a combined £17m, according to Goal.

Neil Jones of Goal has found that Liverpool will net a guaranteed fee of £10.5m for Grujic, with the midfielder already arriving in Portugal last night as he closes in on a permanent switch to Porto.

In a separate report for Goal from Jones, it’s added that Awoniyi will undergo a medical with Union Berlin today as part of a £6.5m deal tying the striker permanently to the club he was loaned to last season.

Both articles also add that Liverpool have inserted 10% sell-on clauses into the deals, something that should lead to handy windfalls down the line with Grujic an experienced 25-year-old midfielder and 23-year-old Awoniyi seemingly kicking on considerably over his couple of loan spells in the Bundesliga.

Grujic was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing for the Anfield outfit, featuring in the first-team in his early stages at the club before competition left the Serbian to be loaned out.

The 6ft3 midfielder impressed in temporary spells with Cardiff and a two-season stay at Hertha Berlin before his time with Porto last season.

On the other front, Awoniyi joined the Reds back in 2015 but sadly never had the chance to appear for the first-team due to work permit issues, leaving him to be loaned out across Europe instead.