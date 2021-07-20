Liverpool star could be vulnerable in potential transfer rebuild

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino could reportedly be ‘vulnerable’ as the Reds face big decisions over new contracts for some of their senior players.

Firmino has been a key part of Liverpool’s recent success, with the Brazil international among the team’s star players in that world class front three at Anfield.

However, Firmino’s influence now seems to be waning after a significant dip in form last season, and The Athletic name him as the one member of the front three who might be the least likely to earn a new contract.

The report adds further detail to the Jordan Henderson situation, with the England international another ageing member of this squad who isn’t guaranteed a long-term stay at the club.

Liverpool fans will be disappointed to see Georginio Wijnaldum leaving this summer, but this strategy has tended to work quite well for the Merseyside giants.

Jurgen Klopp’s side tends to be filled with hungry young players, though The Athletic acknowledges that exceptions can be made, as was the case when the Reds signed Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich last summer.

Firmino will have to get back to his best to ensure he can be another to buck that trend, but for now it looks pretty unlikely.

LFC will understandably view Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as more important to the team.