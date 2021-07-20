It’s completely understandable why Liverpool would be interested in Leicester City’s highly-rated midfield star, Youri Tielemans, however, the Foxes are set to step up contract discussions with the player in order to keep him from Jurgen Klopp’s clutches.

As the Daily Mail note, the Belgian only has two years left on his current deal, and the Midlands-based outfit want to secure him on a longer contract as soon as practicable after he returns from his summer holidays.

He was an integral part of Leicester’s excellent 2020/21 Premier League season, and his goal which won Brendan Rodgers’ side their first-ever FA Cup, will go down as one of the best that’s been scored in a final.

Although it’s believed that the 24-year-old wishes to play Champions League football, hence Liverpool’s interest, it’s certain that Rodgers will fight tooth and nail to keep his man.

It may need a sizeable uplift in his remuneration to do so, but that would appear to not be beyond the owners.