If there’s one thing that Jurgen Klopp appears to insist upon at Liverpool, it’s dressing room harmony, so the news that one major star isn’t showing too much willingness to renew his contract will be a concern.

Respected journalist, Kevin Palmer, has noted that key figures, which as of this moment are unnamed, believe that Mohammed Salah may have to be sold in the current transfer window if there’s a continued reluctance on his part to stall on signing an extension to his contract.

MORE: What should Liverpool do?

At present, the Egyptian King is contracted to the Reds until June 2023, and it’s clear that the club don’t want to allow him to wind down his contract for another year.

? NEW: There is a feeling among key figures at Liverpool that Mohamed Salah may be reluctant to extend his current contract at Liverpool that is due to expire in 2023 and if that is the case, a sale may have to be considered this summer. #awlive [@RealKevinPalmer] pic.twitter.com/xnlyYd0GCG — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) July 20, 2021

By getting him to commit now, it rules out the possibility of Salah leaving anytime soon, though his insouciance won’t do him any favours.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Glad I wasn’t the only one’ – These Liverpool fans slate the club for stupid mistake and can’t believe Karius returns World’s most decorated player could add another title to his haul as Dani Alves named Brazil’s Olympic captain Video: ‘Got to show Newcastle fans more respect’ – Henry Winter slams the Premier League over takeover decision

Particularly as this isn’t the first time that there have been perceived issues.