Liverpool have topped up their transfer kitty with the sale of one of their midfielders today.

After a number of loan spells away from Anfield, Marko Grujic has left Liverpool for good, returning to FC Porto ahead of the coming season.

The 25-year-old spent the entirety of last season with the Portuguese club, following on from loan spells at Red Star Belgrade, Cardiff City and Hertha Berlin respectively.

And it has now been decided that the midfielder will join Porto permanently with Liverpool bringing in a £10.5million fee.

That’s according to Goal, who also claim Liverpool have secured a 10% sell-on fee in the deal, which came about by Grujic’s choice following a late bid from Italian club Sassuolo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has also claimed that the outgoing is part of Liverpool’s plans to fund more incomings in the coming week following the signing of Ibrahima Konate earlier this summer.

That will be exciting news for Liverpool fans, and indeed for Jurgen Klopp, who now has an increased budget for whatever signings he may be planning.