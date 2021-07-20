Menu

Liverpool secure £10.5m windfall to put towards new signings as transfer confirmed

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have topped up their transfer kitty with the sale of one of their midfielders today.

After a number of loan spells away from Anfield, Marko Grujic has left Liverpool for good, returning to FC Porto ahead of the coming season.

The 25-year-old spent the entirety of last season with the Portuguese club, following on from loan spells at Red Star Belgrade, Cardiff City and Hertha Berlin respectively.

MORE: Liverpool on the fence over summer transfer battle for Malen

And it has now been decided that the midfielder will join Porto permanently with Liverpool bringing in a £10.5million fee.

That’s according to Goal, who also claim Liverpool have secured a 10% sell-on fee in the deal, which came about by Grujic’s choice following a late bid from Italian club Sassuolo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Grujic-in-action-for-Hertha
Grujic celebrating during his time at Hertha Berlin.
More Stories / Latest News
Ghana Premier League defender admits deliberately scoring two own-goals to ‘spoil’ match-fixing plot
Marina Granovskaia hatches plan to slash price of Declan Rice transfer
Manchester United only hours away from striking transfer agreement for world-class star

Romano has also claimed that the outgoing is part of Liverpool’s plans to fund more incomings in the coming week following the signing of Ibrahima Konate earlier this summer.

That will be exciting news for Liverpool fans, and indeed for Jurgen Klopp, who now has an increased budget for whatever signings he may be planning.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Marko Grujic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.