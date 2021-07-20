Man City are open to offloading four first team stars as Barcelona show an interest

Every team has been financially affected by the covid-19 pandemic, and it even looks like Man City may need to sell players before they can afford to make new signings.

It could be an interesting situation to watch as they weren’t far away from winning everything last season, but they continue to just fall short in the Champions League and that’s something they want to change.

It also means they don’t need to blow everything up and start again, so it should just be a case of finding the final signing or two to make the difference.

CCMA have reported that they could be open to offloading a few players this summer, and Barcelona are sniffing around:

Aymeric Laporte looks like the player who would make the most sense for them as they need to strengthen the defence and he would be an outstanding signing, while the others could also be interesting additions but they don’t play in positions of need for now.

Ultimately it sounds like Barca are also having financial issues of their own so it could be hard for anything to be done, but it’s worth keeping an eye on this to see if they can pull off a major coup.